Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.40

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €12.40 ($13.48) and last traded at €12.10 ($13.15), with a volume of 45962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €12.40 ($13.48).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.22 and its 200 day moving average is €13.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan and savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance and bridging financing loans, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.