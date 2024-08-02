WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $202.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. WW International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WW traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.85. 3,756,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,732. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. WW International has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WW. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

