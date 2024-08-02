WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $1.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $2.10 to $1.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

NASDAQ WW traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. WW International has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WW International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of WW International by 52.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of WW International by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79,026 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in WW International by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WW International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

