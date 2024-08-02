XML Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 20,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.01.

Comcast Stock Down 2.4 %

CMCSA stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,784,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,610,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

