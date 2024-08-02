XML Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,648,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,537,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,247,577 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $69.79. 16,648,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,333,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. The firm has a market cap of $561.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

