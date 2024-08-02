XML Financial LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in GSK by 9.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in GSK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. 4,525,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

