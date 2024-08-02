XML Financial LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 93,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,254,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,307,391. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.34. The stock has a market cap of $169.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.