XML Financial LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $10.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.33. 7,954,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,450. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.