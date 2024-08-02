XML Financial LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

XML Financial LLC decreased its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Saul Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Saul Centers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $297,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFS. B. Riley assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Saul Centers Price Performance

NYSE:BFS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.51. 62,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $947.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 136.42%.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

