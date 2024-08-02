XML Financial LLC Sells 198 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,306,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,174. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

