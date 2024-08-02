XPO (NYSE:XPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

XPO Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of XPO stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,091. XPO has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average of $111.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

