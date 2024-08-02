YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.18.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of YPF stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 389,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,982 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,576,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Articles

