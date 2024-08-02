Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,370. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day moving average of $134.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,089 shares of company stock worth $3,693,505. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.