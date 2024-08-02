Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,089 shares of company stock worth $3,693,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $134.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,017. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

