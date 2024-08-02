Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Zebra Technologies worth $26,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.39. 13,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $372.93. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

