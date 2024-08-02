Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Stephens

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stephens from $380.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.42.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $19.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.89. 286,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,908. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $372.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

