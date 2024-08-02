Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZETA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Zeta Global to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:ZETA traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.56. 879,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,890. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.92%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $23,560,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

