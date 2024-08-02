Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

ZETA stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 879,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.92%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

