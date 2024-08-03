10,739 Shares in World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW) Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of World Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000.

World Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAW traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 48,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24. World Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $62.32.

About World Equity ETF

The Dimensional World Equity ETF (DFAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that invests in a broad portfolio of stocks across all market capitalizations globally. The funds objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation DFAW was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

