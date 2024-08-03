14,175 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $2,219,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after buying an additional 108,026 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8,010.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 466,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 460,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $941,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

