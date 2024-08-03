1,501 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $5,927,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $52,042,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $176.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.68 and a 200-day moving average of $164.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $180.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

