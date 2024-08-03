1,529 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $271.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.04. The company has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $277.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

