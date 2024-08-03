1,530 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,542,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.