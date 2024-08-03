170,747 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XBJL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. 34,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $74.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

