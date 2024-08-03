19,579 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 153,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 114,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 378,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,571 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,385,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,858,000 after acquiring an additional 500,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,560,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 306,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. 828,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,039. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

