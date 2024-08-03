2,593 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Acquired by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.64. 1,701,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

