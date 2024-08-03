2,715 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.92. 3,082,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,851. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $165.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.83. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

