3,539 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,820,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,781,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,780,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period.

Shares of FIDU traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.06. 100,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

