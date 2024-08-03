41,730 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $4,425,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 60.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,040 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $2,977,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 1,739.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 144,981 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,582. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

