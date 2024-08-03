43,373 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,373 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000. Burney Co. owned about 0.08% of Workiva at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,180,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 12.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WK stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.19. 1,173,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,739. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

