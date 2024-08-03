49,400 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,974,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.28.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

