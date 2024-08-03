4,955 Shares in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Separately, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000.
NASDAQ TBIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,810. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94.
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
