500 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $10.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,082.19. 646,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $759.15 and a 52-week high of $1,115.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,043.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $982.79. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

