54,784 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 54,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 142,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

LNT stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. 2,275,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,594. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

