63,613 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,364,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,871,120. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of -507.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

