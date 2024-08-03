6,579 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AES by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

AES Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 10,660,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,761,461. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

