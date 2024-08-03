68,659 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 68,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,985,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 5,054.5% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard G. Steele 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $460.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.92. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $462.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.