Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.88. 121,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 141,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
