Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.88. 121,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 141,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 889,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 485,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 878,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 827,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 474,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 76,224 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 731.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 257,516 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

