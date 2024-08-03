Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.09

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $8.50. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Acorn Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.
Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.
