ADT (NYSE:ADT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The security and automation business reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. ADT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

ADT Trading Down 2.3 %

ADT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,697. ADT has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.59.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

