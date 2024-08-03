Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.14.

AEIS stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average of $103.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $124.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,586,000 after acquiring an additional 146,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 143,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,762 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

