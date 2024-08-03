Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEIS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.65. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $124.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

