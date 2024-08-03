aelf Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $297.99 million and approximately $87.41 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,045,363 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

