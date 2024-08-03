Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Aemetis Stock Performance

Aemetis stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,468. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $180,014.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

