Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Raised to $226.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $201.00 to $226.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.20.

AMG opened at $169.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average is $159.81. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $189.81.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,327,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,234,000 after buying an additional 84,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,764,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,521,000 after buying an additional 92,913 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,855,000 after buying an additional 414,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $66,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

