AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $129.00 at Robert W. Baird

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.20.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $132.94.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGCO will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of AGCO by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AGCO by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after buying an additional 99,212 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in AGCO by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

