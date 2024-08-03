Aion Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.76 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Aion has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $942,801.30 and approximately $9.76 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00076724 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00018447 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008816 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.