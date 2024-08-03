Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Richard White sold 139,083 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $3,752,459.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,521.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,452,376 in the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

AKRO stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -0.28.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

