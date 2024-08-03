Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $127.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $136.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.11.

NYSE:ARE opened at $113.36 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average of $120.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

