Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Cut by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 47.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.78.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN traded down $14.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,595. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.87. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $375.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

